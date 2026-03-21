Illegal Hookah Parlour Busted in Ramnagar Under ‘Operation Thunder’

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Nagpur: Acting under the “Operation Thunder – Let Us Unite, Let Us Build a Drug-Free Society” initiative spearheaded by Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the Ambazari police have registered a case against operators of an illegal hookah parlour functioning in the city.

On March 20, 2026, between 6.40 pm and 8 pm, the Ambazari police detection team conducted a raid at Sky Restaurant & Cafe (Tamasha) located at Bhagwati Heights, Ramnagar Main Road. The action followed credible information about unlawful hookah services being provided on the premises.

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Police found the accused — Brijesh Brijprasad Pal (35), a resident of Savner, and Prakash Bhupendra Khadka (28), a resident of Sadar — allegedly running the hookah parlour without permission for financial gain. They were caught supplying prohibited tobacco-based hookah products to customers identified as Sujal Devidas Mendhe (21), Uday Surajsingh Yadav (23), and Suraj Sevak Gajbhiye (23).

Hookah pots, flavoured tobacco substances and related materials collectively valued at ₹10,500 were seized during the raid. A case has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under Section 274 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and Maharashtra Amendment Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Nityanand Jha, ACP Kiran Popalghat and Senior PI Vinod Godbole, with active participation from PSI Rajesh Lohi and team members.

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