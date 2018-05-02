Burglars rob 3 persons of booty worth Rs 1.18 lakh at marriage hall in New Kamptee

Nagpur: Unidentified burglars targeted three persons at a marriage ceremony and robbed them of gold ornament and cash collectively worth Rs 1.18 lakh in New Kamptee on Sunday night.

One of the complainants, Vinod Fatthuji Lokhande (47), resident of Plot No. 195, behind Manas Mandir, Nari Road, told New Kamptee police that he along with family had gone to Bhatia Lawn, Kamptee Road, for attending a marriage.

Taking advantage of crowded hall, unidentified miscreants stole his wife’s gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.10 lakh. The burglars also relieved a person named Pande of mobile phone worth Rs 5000 and stole Rs 3000 cash from pocket of Niraj Nikose.

Acting on complaint of Lokhande, New Kamptee PSI Kandekar has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the unidentified burglars.