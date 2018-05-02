Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety

    Nagpur: “Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai” with these words in pitched voice, thousands and thousands of people of all classes and age groups hit the streets in Orange City and celebrated the Festival of Colours – Holi – in traditional gaiety and fun. Apart from making merry, Holi also signifies the victory of good over evil. The revelry brings people together and revitalises the bonds between them. The festival symbolizes the different shades of life and inspires to rejoice in the glory of nature in all its varied colours.

    As the Sun rose on Tuesday the March 10, celebration of Holi (Dhulivandan) started with kids, youngsters, aged man and women smeared each other with Abir Gulal and vivid colours and relished the festivities with fun. Nagpur, popularly known as Orange City, went colourful with vivid and vibrant colours Red, Green, Pink, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Golden, even Black but dazzling. People greeted each other in the true spirit of Holi and wished blissful life ahead as the colours of Holi.

    The faces and fun of the ecstatic and excited kids was to be seen to be believed. Armed with all “weapons” to be used in the riot of colours, the kids splashed colours with Pichkaris and different shapes and hues. The excited revellers pumped colours to splash on their friends, notwithstanding the known or unknown faces. Youngsters with masks, some of them scary, colourful and freaky caps enjoyed the moments of Holi celebration to the brim.

    The markets also went abuzz with fascinating colours and making brisk business as the citizens thronged the places for purchasing every stuff that would make their Holi a memorable one. Not mentioning mouth-watering sweets would make the Holi celebrations pale and listless. Several big and small sweetmeat shoppers were full with various items to satisfy the customers of their choice. Citizens distributed sweets to guests and even unknown persons as the tradition of Holi celebrations crosses all the barriers of merry.

    Keeping the festival in line with tradition, people danced to the tunes of live music comprising DJ, dholak, drums at various places.

    Tight security by police was in place in order to ensure peaceful and decent celebrations. Posse of police personnel at vintage points kept a vigil to avoid any untoward incidents.

    In the previous night before Dhulivandan, people got warmed up with “Holika Dahan” (Holi bonfire). Holika Dahan was done at hundreds of places in the city. Womenfolk offered “Pujas” with all traditional rituals and sought blessings for happiness and cheerful life for their near and dear ones. Holika Dahan also marks setting of summer.

