Builder Abhijeet Dudhane commits suicide by jumping off building in Jaitala, Nagpur

Nagpur: The builder community in the Second Capital of the State woke up to a shock on Sunday after renowned builder Abhijeet Dudhane reportedly took his own life by jumping off a building.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the MIDC Police.

According to police sources, cops promptly responded to the scene, and the body has been sent for autopsy. The exact reason behind Dudhane taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

In the meantime, a case of an accidental death has been registered, with MIDC Police. Further investigations are underway.

