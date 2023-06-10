BTC Web 3 Presents Mr Miss & Mrs Face Of The Nation Goa Fashion Week 2023

Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd Curation Mr Miss & Mrs Face Of The Nation Pageants Goa, Is Successfully Held On 07 june And Took Place At A Sala Senhora De Piedade Candolim North Goa.

In The Presence Of Mr World “Rohit Khandelwal” Who’ve Been The Celebrity Guest & Judge Of The Contest.

Contestants Have Participated From Various States Of The Country.

Personality Grooming & Stage Prepration Sessions Been Done At “Suncity Resorts Baga” Goa, Where All The All The Participants Had Trainning Over Aesthetics, Modelling, Personality Devlopment, Diet Fitness Routine & Contest Prepration From The Expert Fashion Choreographers, Groomers & Mentors.

Contest Is Been Organised By- “Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd.

Managed By – Global Event Management.

Directed By- Mr “Feroz Alam”.

Choreographed & Groomed By- Mr “Harsh Mirza” & Mr “Shaan Mirza” Founder Team Style Modeling Academy.

Show & Production Managed By- Mr “Zain Siddiqui”.

Specially Groomed By- Mr “Imran Khan” Fashion Choreographer.

Contestants Have Showed Up & Executed Their Attributes And Aesthetic Through The Fashion Pageant Rounds & Talent Rounds In Front Of The Mr World “Rohit Khandelwal” & The Jury Along With Him Mrs Maharashtra Glam Mrs “Anam Waseem Sheikh” & Celebrity Nail Artist Mrs “Naushin Khan”

After 3 Rounds Of Each Category The Respected Judges & Juries Have Shortlisted 3 Winners From Each Category & Took An Enormous Decision.

Where From Category Mr “Yash Katarpawar” Have Succeed To Achieve The Title Of “Mr Face Of The Nation’ & Became The Winner Of Mr Category From Nagpur Maharashtra.

Following By 1st Runner Up Mr “Abid Taji” From Nagpur Maharashtra.

And Mr “Pranay Jain” Have Became The 2nd Runner Up Of The Male Category From Nagpur Maharashtra.

And The Beautiful Divas Have Spread The Allure By Their Pleasent Perfomance & Sets The Auditorium On Embrace Vibe.

Miss “Tajusnnisa Ali” Been Crowned As The “Face Of The Nation” From The Miss Category From Mumbai Maharashtra.

Miss “Sofiya Singh” Succed To Wear 1st Runner Up Crown From Nagpur Maharashtra.

Miss “Anshara Ahmad” Been Crowned As The 2nd Runner Up To The Miss Category From Nagpur Maharashtra.

Mrs Categories Consists Ladies Who’ve Proved On Stage That They Are Not Less Than The Divas & Won Many Hearts By Their Mesmerizing Perfomance.

Mrs “Kanika Abhishek Tahiliyani” Crowned As The Mrs Face Of The Nation Winner From Bhandara Maharashtra.

1st Runner Mrs- “Jaya Ashish Patil” From Bhandara Maharashtra.

2nd Runner Up – “Deepti Umesh Kshatri” From Korba Chattisgarh.

Mr World “Rohit Khandelwal” Have Felicitated & Crowned All The Winners Along With Mr Director & Curator Of The Contest Mr “Feroz Alam”, Chief Guest Mr “Emanuel” South Africa, Mr Director Of BTC Web 3 Mr “Kaashi” & Other Invited Dignitaries Of The Show.

Teamwork Makes The Event Grand And Majestic, After All Hardwork & Contribution Of The Makeup Artists, Designers & Show Coordinators Made The Event Running Flawlessly.

Designer For Male Category- Mr “Sunil Motghare” & Mr “Rehan Raza”

Designers For Miss & Mrs Category – Mr “Ayush Deshmukh” & Designer Unit By “Samira & Ayesha” And Mr “Sunil Motghare”.

Makeup By- Celebrity Makeup Artist “Tabassum Alam” Along With Miss “Roshni Sukhdeve” & “Kajal Baigane”

Rocking Rap & Music Performance Given By Very Renown Social Media Influencer & Rapper Mr “Beat Rapper”, Nitin Bhoyar.

Moments Captured By- Mr “Amol Gajbhiye”, Mr “Himanshu Chauksy” & Mr “Sunny”.

Specially Supported By – Mr “Hanif Khan”, Mr “Akash Meghwani”, Mr “Shakir Nawaz”.

