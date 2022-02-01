Budget to Accelerate Development–CA Julfesh Shah

Budget 2022 can prove to be a spurt in the development of the country. The announcement of extension of an additional 50 thousand crores in the emergency credit line brought in Corona for MSMEs till March 2023 will be a great support & positive for MSMEs .

FM while placing great emphasis on CAPEX, an increase of 35% will lead to dynamic growth and investment. Promotion of funding for start-ups and agro start-ups will also be encouraging.

The maximum capping of 15% on surcharge reducing on Long Term Capital Gains will give relief to the taxpayers. The announcement of a new policy for SEZs and exports is a welcome step which will attract large global investors to invest in India.

The announcement for Green Bonds, Digital Currency, Venture Capital Funding, Costlier unblended fuel is also very positive for respective sectors. The provision of updated returns within 2 years will give opportunity to the taxpayers and lead to reduction in litigations.There is a slight disappointment in not increasing the income tax deduction limit for housing loan interest from 2 lakhs,although PMAY extended till 2023.