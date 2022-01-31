Budget Session Day: Prez Kovind Lauds Centre’s Vaccination Drive, PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme in Joint Address

The President said local languages are being promoted as part of National Education Policy; an emphasis is being laid on conducting important entrance examinations in Indian languages. 19 engineering colleges across 10 states to teach in 6 Indian languages this year, he said.

Women empowerment: is one of the top priorities of my Govt. We’re witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship & skills of women have received a boost. With ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ many positive results have come to the for.

Marriageable age for women: Providing equal status to the sons and daughters, my Govt has presented the Bill to increase the minimum age of 18 years for women to get married and bring it to 21 years, just like that for men.

Sainik schools: It is a matter of joy that all 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. Govt has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022.

Farmers: Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country’s development; my govt has always prioritised 80% small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted.