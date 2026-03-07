Budget bonanza for Vidarbha, major projects announced for Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a sweeping push to accelerate economic growth and infrastructure expansion in Vidarbha, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday unveiled a series of ambitious development projects for Nagpur and surrounding districts while presenting the State Budget. From a public health institute and financial hub to river interlinking and a massive steel cluster, the announcements signal the Government’s attempt to position the region as a major engine of Maharashtra’s future growth.

Among the key announcements for Nagpur is the establishment of the Maharashtra Public Health Institute (MPHI), a premier institution aimed at strengthening research, training, and policy development in the public health sector. The institute will function in collaboration with the Indian Public Health Institute (IPHI) and is expected to operate on the lines of national institutions such as AIIMS and IIMs, focusing on advanced academic programmes and specialised research in public health.

The Chief Minister also announced that Nagpur will host a State-level Data Centre, a move aimed at strengthening digital governance and data infrastructure while supporting the State’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Nava Nagpur Financial Hub and Third Ring Road

In another major boost to the city’s economic aspirations, the State Government has given the green signal for “Nava Nagpur,” a business-cum-financial hub proposed in Hingna tehsil. Envisioned on the lines of international financial districts, the project aims to consolidate financial institutions, trade-related activities, and corporate services within a dedicated business zone.

Officials believe Nagpur’s central geographical location and improved connectivity could transform it into a strategic logistics and financial node, particularly in the post-GST economic framework where the city is expected to play a crucial role in transit and distribution networks.

To support this expansion and ease the city’s growing traffic pressure, the Government has also approved the second Outer Ring Road, effectively the third ring road for Nagpur, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity around the expanding urban limits.

Massive River Interlinking Project

The State Government also reiterated its commitment to the ambitious Wainganga–Nalganga river interlinking project, a massive irrigation initiative aimed at transforming agriculture across Vidarbha. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 94,968 crore, is currently at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

Once implemented, the interlinking project is expected to provide irrigation to over 4,04,000 hectares of farmland across eastern and western Vidarbha, potentially changing the agricultural landscape of the drought-prone region.

Film City and cultural projects

The State has also proposed the establishment of a new Film City at Navargaon in Ramtek, which will become Maharashtra’s third film production hub after Mumbai and Kolhapur. The project is expected to boost the region’s cultural economy while creating opportunities in film production, tourism, and allied industries.

In a move aimed at preserving cultural heritage, the Government also announced plans to produce a documentary on the legendary classical poet Kalidas to promote awareness of India’s ancient literary traditions among future generations.

Timber Research and Conservation in Chandrapur

Recognising Chandrapur district’s rich timber resources, the State Government has proposed a Teak (Timber) Museum at Ballarpur. The museum, along with a proposed Xylerium, will serve as a centre for research, conservation, and documentation of valuable timber species, particularly the renowned teak varieties native to the region.

Education Hub in Amravati

In the education sector, the Government announced the creation of the Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Education Hub in Amravati, which will bring all offices of the State’s Education Department under a single administrative complex. The move is expected to streamline decision-making and improve coordination across the education administration.

Gadchiroli to emerge as Steel Hub

Perhaps the most transformative announcement concerns Gadchiroli, which is set to emerge as a major steel manufacturing hub in the coming decade. According to the budget statement, industrial projects worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore are expected to be established in the district over the next several years.

The proposed investments are projected to generate around 70,898 employment opportunities, potentially reshaping the economic profile of the once-backward district.

To offset environmental concerns arising from large-scale industrialisation, the State Government has also announced a plan to plant five crore saplings in the region to compensate for tree loss linked to upcoming steel projects.

Strategic push for Vidarbha growth

With these announcements, the State Government appears to be positioning Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region as a new growth corridor, combining industrial expansion, infrastructure development, environmental initiatives, and knowledge institutions.

If implemented effectively, these projects could significantly alter the economic landscape of the region, strengthening Nagpur’s role as a strategic economic, logistics, and knowledge hub in central India.

