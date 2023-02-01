Budget 2023: Nagpur Greens welcome ‘Climate Change Centric Budget’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. NT analysed the Budget from Environment perspective with Team Green Vigil Foundation, a self funded , Nagpur based environment NGO working in related fields for the last 13 years.

While talking to Nagpur Today, Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder Green Vigil said, this budget echoes the Government’s commitment towards the Paris Agreement and revised targets promised at COP 26 Glasgow summit. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocated Rs 3,030 crore for the ministry this year, of which Rs 460 crore were allotted towards control of pollution, which is Rs 10 crore less than the last year’s Budget.

Chatterjee added, most importantly, the finance minister in her budget speech announced that the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has an allocation of Rs 19,700 crore, will facilitate the transition of the economy into a low-carbon intensity and green economy. Budget also provides Rs 35000 crore towards energy transformation and achieving net zero goals.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil highlighted, Centre’s electric vehicle policy ‘Scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle in India’ saw a big boost from Rs 800 crore last year to Rs 2,908.28 crore. Budget for the National mission for Green India has been increased from 290 Crore to 361.69 crore and the National allocation program also has been increased from Rs 235 crore to Rs 300 crore.

Surbhi added, in the wildlife sector too budget allocation has increased. Allocation to Project tiger has been increased from 250 crore to 300 crore, Project elephant has also increased from 33 Crore to 35 crore. Budget for the national coastal mission has increased a little from Rs 195 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Mehul Kosurkar, Deputy Team Lead, added, surprisingly there is no increase in budget for Climate Action Plan, which remains at 30 crore and budget for environment education has been reduced from 77.13 crore to 58 crore. Shockingly, The estimated expenditure for the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has decreased marginally from Rs 7,681.80 crore to Rs 6,900.68 crore which includes the highest allocation is for grid-based solar power of around Rs 3,300 crore. However, rejuvenation of water bodies and forests did not get the dues they deserved.



