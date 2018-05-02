Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju

Nagpur: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju asserted that Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world. “Gautam Buddha’s message of peace, friendship, and compassion has been accepted across the world. Tathagat Gautam Buddha’s Dhamma is a gift of India given to the world,” the Minister said while speaking at 63rd Dhammachakra Mahotsav at Dragon Palace Temple in Kamptee on Tuesday.

Adv Sulekha Kumbhare, Member of National Commission for Minorities, presided over the programme. Buddhist Upasak Teng Gyar from Myanmar, Dr Parmaha Anek from Thailand, Sheena Hasu from Taiwan, and Sugat Badamt from Bangladesh graced the occasion. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Guardian Minister was the chief guest on this occasion.

Rijiju appreciated Dragon Palace Temple and said one feels peace and calm while visiting this place. He garlanded the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural and Research Centre in Dragon Palace Temple premises. He also visited Vipassana Meditation Centre. The Union Minister launched the website of International Buddhist Theme Park and Convention Centre, and released information booklet ‘Seven Wonders of Buddhist World’.

At the outset, the guests lighted the traditional lamp and offered ‘Buddha Vandana’. Dange Guruji made introductory remarks. Around five lakh people paid a visit to Dragon Palace Temple this year, stated a press release issued by the organisation. Vandana Bhagat conducted the proceedings. Dipankar Ganvir proposed a vote ofthanks. AjayKadam, Nanda Godghate, Subhash Somkuwar,Udas Bansod, Niyaz Qureshi, Nitin Gajbhiye, Ashfaque Qureshi, Rekha Bhave, Pravin Nikhade, Deepak Siriya, Raju Bhagwat, Manohar Ganvir, Narayan Nitnaware, Sawla Singade and Buddhist Upasaks, Upasikas from across the world were present on the occasion.

Happening Nagpur
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
Nagpur Crime News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Maharashtra News
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
Hindi News
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Trending News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
Featured News
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
Trending In Nagpur
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145