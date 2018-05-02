Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju

Nagpur: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju asserted that Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world. “Gautam Buddha’s message of peace, friendship, and compassion has been accepted across the world. Tathagat Gautam Buddha’s Dhamma is a gift of India given to the world,” the Minister said while speaking at 63rd Dhammachakra Mahotsav at Dragon Palace Temple in Kamptee on Tuesday.

Adv Sulekha Kumbhare, Member of National Commission for Minorities, presided over the programme. Buddhist Upasak Teng Gyar from Myanmar, Dr Parmaha Anek from Thailand, Sheena Hasu from Taiwan, and Sugat Badamt from Bangladesh graced the occasion. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Guardian Minister was the chief guest on this occasion.

Rijiju appreciated Dragon Palace Temple and said one feels peace and calm while visiting this place. He garlanded the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural and Research Centre in Dragon Palace Temple premises. He also visited Vipassana Meditation Centre. The Union Minister launched the website of International Buddhist Theme Park and Convention Centre, and released information booklet ‘Seven Wonders of Buddhist World’.

At the outset, the guests lighted the traditional lamp and offered ‘Buddha Vandana’. Dange Guruji made introductory remarks. Around five lakh people paid a visit to Dragon Palace Temple this year, stated a press release issued by the organisation. Vandana Bhagat conducted the proceedings. Dipankar Ganvir proposed a vote ofthanks. AjayKadam, Nanda Godghate, Subhash Somkuwar,Udas Bansod, Niyaz Qureshi, Nitin Gajbhiye, Ashfaque Qureshi, Rekha Bhave, Pravin Nikhade, Deepak Siriya, Raju Bhagwat, Manohar Ganvir, Narayan Nitnaware, Sawla Singade and Buddhist Upasaks, Upasikas from across the world were present on the occasion.