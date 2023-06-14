BSF recovers 3 packets of suspected narcotics dropped by drone

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of suspected narcotics along with one blinker ball dropped by a drone near the Ferozepur border in Punjab on Wednesday morning.

According to an official statement, on June 14, 2023, on specific information at about 7.30 AM, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirt of Maboke village in Ferozepur district.

Advertisement

“During the search, BSF troops recovered a black colour bag containing 3 small Packets (2 white and 1 black colour polythene) of suspected narcotics (Gross weight – 2.6 kg) along with one blinker ball, dropped by drone, from a farming field of outskirt of Maboke village in Ferozepur district”, a statement of the BSF said

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement