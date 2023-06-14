Awhad foresees downfall of BJP-Sena Govt after Speaker’s ruling

Awhad was invited by the NCP’s Nagpur unit to analyze the Supreme Court's verdict on the power struggle in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad continued his criticism of the BJP-Shiv Sena government on Tuesday, stating that the unconstitutional setup would not last long after the Speaker’s decision on disqualification.

Awhad was invited by the party’s Nagpur unit to analyze the Supreme Court’s verdict on the power struggle in Maharashtra. Awhad reminded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the resignations submitted by former CMs when the Bombay High Court censured them.

Awhad pointed out that former CMs AR Antulay and Shivajirao Nilangekar had resigned following the strictures from the High Court. Similarly, Manohar Joshi, the first Shiv Sena Chief Minister, had also resigned after his family members faced allegations. He further mentioned that Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time CM, had resigned after being seen with director Ram Gopal Verma at the Taj Hotel after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. RR Patil, then Deputy Chief Minister, also followed suit. Awhad criticized the current Shinde-Fadnavis government, stating that it lacked morality unlike its predecessors.

Awhad defended Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to resign on moral grounds, acknowledging that he had displayed the morality of not clinging to power when his own legislators deserted him. He praised Thackeray’s decision and mentioned that even the apex court acknowledged that if Thackeray had not resigned and faced a floor test, the MVA government would have been restored. While Awhad expressed loyalty to Sharad Pawar, he fully supported Thackeray’s actions.

Taking aim at Shinde, Awhad claimed that his ambitions had destroyed a political party, and even Fadnavis had realized this. He lamented the decline in Maharashtra’s political history, asserting that politics had stooped to a level where legislators were being bought for crores of rupees. Awhad warned that if this trend continued, businessmen like Birla, Adani, and Ambani could purchase the required number of MLAs to form a puppet government.

Awhad also accused the Governor of becoming a political stooge and colluding with the rebel Sena group to bring down the MVA government. Explaining the Supreme Court’s verdict, he highlighted its severe repercussions in India’s political arena. Awhad stated that the court made it clear that the appointment of rebel group member Bharat Gogawale as whip was illegal since he was not appointed by a political party. He emphasized that a rebel group cannot function as a political party and needs to merge with an existing outfit.

Awhad criticized the Election Commission of India for awarding the bow and arrow symbol to rebel groups based solely on the number of MLAs they had.

Jitendra Awhad’s analysis of the Supreme Court verdict and his criticism of the BJP-Shiv Sena government reflects the ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra. His remarks shed light on the internal dynamics and challenges faced by various political parties in the state. The implications of the court’s decision and the allegations made by Awhad are likely to fuel further debates and discussions in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

