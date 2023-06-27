BSE, NSE, money markets to remain shut on Jun 29 on account of Bakrid

Leading bourses BSE and National Stock Exchange and money markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.

The markets are now open on Wednesday.

The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.

Both the stock exchanges have notified the new holiday date (June 29).

Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.

According to a Reserve Bank circular, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023.

