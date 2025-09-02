BS ISPAT Ltd MD, Directors Booked for ₹54 Crore Coal Supply Fraud

Warora: A case of large-scale fraud has been registered against M/s BS ISPAT Limited after the company allegedly failed to deliver coal worth ₹54 crore to Armaco InfraLinks Private Limited, despite receiving full payment. The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

According to the complaint filed by a Director of Armaco InfraLinks Pvt Ltd, Bhavani Prasad Mishra, Managing Director of BS ISPAT Ltd, assured that his company had entered into a Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) with the Coal Mining Authority and had rights over coal mines at Majra, Chinora, and Warora in Chandrapur district.

Under the agreement, BS ISPAT was to supply 60,000 metric tonnes of coal between September 2022 and September 2023. For this, Armaco InfraLinks transferred ₹54,00,07,194 to the company’s account. However, the promised coal was never supplied.

In November 2022, it was revealed that BS ISPAT’s agreement with the Coal Mining Authority had been cancelled due to non-compliance with financial terms. This crucial fact was allegedly concealed from Armaco InfraLinks. Coal supply was completely stopped from June 2024, leaving the company at a huge loss.

Armaco InfraLinks has been demanding a refund of the balance amount of ₹36.58 crore, but BS ISPAT has not returned the money. Following repeated complaints, Warora Police registered a case against Mishra and other directors of BS ISPAT Ltd under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has since been handed over to the EOW for further probe.