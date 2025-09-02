Central Railway Adds New Halts for Vidarbha, Shirdi and Panchvalley Express Trains

Nagpur: In a major update for passengers, Central Railway has announced new halts for three important trains under the Nagpur Division. The decision comes in response to rising passenger demand and will be implemented on an experimental basis starting September 3, 2025.

Vidarbha Express to Halt at Igatpuri

The Gondia–CSMT Vidarbha Express (Train No. 12105/12106) will now have a scheduled halt at Igatpuri station.

Train No. 12106 will arrive at 3:25 am and depart at 3:30 am.

Train No. 12105 will reach at 9:30 pm and leave at 9:35 pm.

Shirdi Express Gets Igatpuri Stop

The Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express (Train No. 12131/12132) will also halt at Igatpuri.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From September 4, Train No. 12132 will arrive at 1:40 am and depart at 1:45 am.

From September 3, Train No. 12131 will halt at midnight and depart at 12:05 am.

Panchvalley Express to Stop at Hirdagarh and Jambara

The Indore–Nainpur Panchvalley Express (Train No. 19343/19344) has been provided halts at Hirdagarh and Jambara stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Train No. 19343 will reach Hirdagarh at 1:30 am and Jambara at 12:58 am.

Train No. 19344 will halt at Jambara at 12:51 am and Hirdagarh at 2:00 am.

Passenger-Friendly Initiative

According to Central Railway officials, these additional halts are being introduced to improve travel convenience for passengers in Nagpur and surrounding regions.

This update adds to the growing list of Nagpur railway developments, reflecting Central Railway’s focus on better connectivity across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.