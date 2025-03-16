Brutal Murder Shocks Pandrabodi: 34-Year-Old Killed in Broad Daylight

Advertisement



Nagpur | A shocking incident of brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the Pandrabodi slum area under Ambazari police station limits. Early this morning, 34-year-old Deepak Govind Baswant was mercilessly killed, creating a sense of fear and unrest in the locality.

According to sources, four attackers assaulted Deepak with knives and sharp weapons, inflicting multiple fatal wounds. He died on the spot due to the gruesome attack. Reports suggest that the murder stemmed from an old dispute that escalated last night. Although the situation seemed to have settled, the attackers sought revenge and executed the killing in cold blood.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials and Ambazari police rushed to the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a thorough investigation has begun. Special teams have been formed to track down the killers.

Notably, the accused are known criminals with serious offenses already registered against them. In response to the murder, police have intensified patrolling in the area and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

With fear gripping the neighborhood, residents remain in shock. Will the police be able to nab the culprits swiftly? Could this be linked to a larger gang rivalry? Stay tuned for more updates on this sensational crime.

Advertisement