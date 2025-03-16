Bon voyage!! Foreign tours back on track for Maha Legislators after 5-year pause

The first visit of the legislators is likely to the USA. As many as 17 legislators from all the political parties will be picked up for the trip

Mumbai: Good news for the members of the State Legislature in Maharashtra: They will soon embark on foreign tours. The schedule for the tours is being devised after the higher authorities have given their go-ahead.

After almost five years, the State Legislators will go on foreign junkets. These tours are part of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) to understand the governance procedures in other countries. During the tours, the legislators pay visits to the Parliament houses in respective countries and exchange their views on procedures and governance.

In a meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan, attended by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, the Chairman of the State Council, Ram Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, along with the group leaders of the Opposition parties, a go-ahead for the foreign tours was given.

The first visit of the legislators is likely to the USA, sources close to the developments said. As many as 17 legislators from all the political parties will be picked up for the visit. The group leaders of the respective parties have been told to finalise names and convey them to the legislature secretariat, they say.

Another delegation may go on a Europe tour, followed by a tour to Australia and New Zealand, sources said. Earlier, the legislators would contribute one third amount, and the State would sponsor the rest. Now, the State takes full responsibility for the expenses.

Meanwhile, the practice of submitting reports on such visits has been discontinued.

