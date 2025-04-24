Brutal Murder in Jagnade Chowk, Nagpur: City Gripped by Rising Crime Wave

Advertisement



Nagpur : The city of Nagpur continues to reel under a rising tide of violent crimes, with yet another brutal murder reported, adding to the growing atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents. The latest incident occurred in the Jagnade Chowk area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station, where a man was fatally stabbed.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Nitesh Dupare, 38, a resident of Gangabai Ghat. Eyewitnesses say he was suddenly attacked by unidentified assailants who stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death on the spot. The sudden act of violence sent shockwaves through the locality, leaving residents in a state of panic.

Police have taken possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Teams from Kotwali Police Station and the Crime Branch arrived at the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation. However, the identities of the attackers remain unknown, and the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

The ongoing spate of killings in Nagpur has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Police officials claim they are investigating the matter thoroughly and assure that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon.

