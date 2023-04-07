Broom,mop & clean the filthy toilets otherwise you will be failed in exams:

A team led by South west Vibhag President Chetan Borkute & vice president Rahul Pande of Mahasrashtra Navnirman Sena exposed the shocking harrassment done to over 300+ girls of Govt. ITI college.

The 300+ girls studying in the colllege were forced by the college administration to Broom,mop & clean the toilets daily in order to pass in examinations.

The MNS team Raided the premises of the college in a discreet manner in order to catch the culprits redhanded.

After the intense confrontation the entire college administration apologized to entire students & assured that this shall not happen in future.

Mns Shakha Pramukh Sagar mankar, Aman Pawankar ,Mahila Sena adhyaksh Sangeeta Sontakke ,Upadhyaksh Priya Borkute & others were also present during the confrontation.

