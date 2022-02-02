Broad daylight robbery rocks Laxminagar, cops on hunt

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Laxminagar area under Bajaj Nagar Police on Monday after some undefined armed miscreants reportedly stormed into a flat in Ujjwal Apartment and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.80 lakh by threatening a 23-year-old-girl at gun-point, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Janhavi Hiwarkar, cops have registered a case of burglary and made a sketch of one of the accused.

According to police, Janhavi was alone at home when the incident occurred. Two men wearing leather jackets with face covered reportedly broke into their home. They reportedly threatened her at gunpoint and fled with gold and cash. The day-light incident has sparked tension among the residents.

Cops, in the meantime, have circulated the sketch of the accused and launched the manhunt to nab him.