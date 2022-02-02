Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani, one of the most glamorous lawyers in town!

“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.” – Gianni Versace

In the age of digitalization, we’ve all reached an inference that besides filmy clan and sports icons, no one does fashion better. Not to mention, a professional! Say an Advocate with admirable qualities like Trustworthiness, Listening Skills, Emotional Awareness, Diplomacy, and other Human Relations Capabilities. However, what if there’s someone who is distinguished from B-Town or Sports Gods, and yet we can look up to for cue or two on fashion and dressing?

We’re speaking about Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani, looking after many jobs — like all women do — a mother, a wife, and amidst all that has instinctive acumen for style with her razor sharp fashion sense.

Just as her advocacy skills, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani’s unique dressing sense has always been leaving onlookers gaping! Sans any designer clothes or branded accessories, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani still knows how to dazzle by blending pieces for an appealing outcome, merely with the way she carries herself in her nonchalant poise.

Now who doesn’t love Black colour? Even Karl Lagerfeld had precisely said “One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.” And when it comes to an Attorney — Black Robe and Coat — it is their armor for the gladiators’ clash. Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani even aces in her formal attire.

Nevertheless, if you think that she’s bound within that, then wait! From Western Wear to Ethnic Dresses; Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani carries each dress elegantly. Her iconic image has earned her features on the cover of several fashion magazines. She believes that beauty of any woman lies in her smile.