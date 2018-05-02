Brief History ofthe European Championship

The UEFA European Football Championship is an international football tournament exclusive to European men teams. The competition was founded back in 1958, with the first edition holding two years later in 1960. The competition didn’t always have its current 24 team format, which was introduced in 2016. It has gone from an eight-team tournament to sixteen and now, twenty-four.

Since then, the tournament has held every four years, except Euro 2020, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The tournament has held fifteen times since its inception and has been won by ten different teams. This highlights the competitive nature of the competition. This adds to the unpredictability punters face at betting sites that accept Skrill. The sixteenth edition is in full flow. It is being hosted by 11 countries, an unprecedented move in football and the tournament’s history.

The European Championship is the second most-viewed football tournament globally, coming second only to the FIFA World Cup. It is also the most popular continental football competition globally, raking inmore views than Copa America and the African Nations Cup.

The Most Successful Teams atthe Euros

Though the European title has changed hands between ten national teams, some have emerged champions more than once. In this section, we look at the most successful sides in the competition’s history.

Spain

The Spanish national team is the joint-most successful team in the history of the European Championship. They have made four appearances in the tournament’s finals, winning thrice. They are also the only team to win consecutive Euro titles, emerging champions in 2008 and 2012. The former world cup winners are in the running for Euro 2020, having survived a qualification scare in the group stage. They face Croatia in the Round of 16 as they look to add to their titles.

Germany

Germany ranks second on this list only for having been in more finals than the Spanish. However, both teams have won the title thrice, though it took the Germans six tournaments to achieve this feat. The Germans are the first team to win the competition thrice. Their last triumph came at Euro ‘96 in England. Like Spain, they are into the Round of 16 and will battle England for a place in the quarterfinal. Germany also faced some resistance in the group stage as they were drawn alongside France and Portugal – two previous winners.

France

Current world Champions France are the third most successful team in Euros history. The french are major headliners at Euros 2020 due to their performances at the last World Cup. France has two European Championship titles to their name, winning in 1984 and 2000. They have been in three finals, losing to Portugal on home soil at Euro 2016. Both teams faced off in the group stage, playing out a 2-2 draw. They will be looking to go all the way this time and hold both the World Cup and European titles.

The above three teams are the only sides to lift the trophy more than once. Someother winners include Russia in 1960, Italy in 1968, the Czech Republic in 1976, and Portugal in 2016. Of these seven teams, Russia and Germany have made the most final appearances without winning. Denmark, Netherlands and Greece have also lifted the title once apiece.

Spain has the highest win to loss ratio in the European Championship finals, winning three of four. Eight of the sixteen teams left in the competition have won the title at least once. This makes it likely for a previous winner to emerge champion.

Who Emerges Champion?

Predicting the winner of an ongoing soccer tournament is very difficult, particularly where there are ten different winners in fifteen editions. This adds spice and fun to the Euros, the unpredictability and realisation that anyone can win. Hosts usually have expectations to live up to in soccer competitions, but there are eleven of them this time. With this in mind, you should take extra caution when wagering on betting sites that accept Skrill.

As half of the teams in the Round of 16 are previous winners, no one knows which way the pendulum will swing. There could also be a new kid on the block with Belgium, England and Croatia seeking their first titles. Whatever the case, entertainment and free-flowing football are certain, and as fans, that’s what matters.

Why Are The Euros So Important?

The prestige of winning the tournament and the quality of players on display are the main selling points of the Euros. However, there is more to being the second most-watched football tournament on the planet. Being a curtain-raiser, the Euros allow players to showcase their talents and scouts to find them. Consequently, clubs, fans, and managers to take advantage of summertime football and up their recruitment game.

This is particularly so for clubs who are looking for fresh injections to improve their Champions League performances. Fans also get to weigh in on the action, watching their nations and favourite players on the international stage. More information about the tournament and upcoming UCL season can be found on this page.