Published On : Tue, Jun 25th, 2019
National News

Brian Lara Hospitalised After Chest Pain in Mumbai

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was taken to the Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, on Tuesday (June 25). Lara was admitted after complaining of chest pain.

“West Indies legend Brian Lara has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel after he complained of chest pain. Hospital to issue a statement shortly,” news agency ANI tweeted.

He was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 pm and medical investigations were started immediately.
Lara was in Mumbai working with official broadcasters of ICC World Cup, Star Sports.

“He had an angioplasty done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine and will be discharged soon,” a source told PTI.

The hospital authorities have so far been tight-lipped about why the former player has been admitted.

Lara had taken a break of a few days from his TV commitments and was set to resume duties on the eve of India’s next World Cup game against West Indies on Thursday (June 27).

“He was not shooting for the last couple of days,” the source informed the news agency.

The legendary left-hander played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

