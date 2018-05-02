Brace up for chilly days as Weatherman predicts harsh winter this year

Nagpur: Brace up for chilly days and nights ahead as Weatherman has predicted harsher winter this year. The Second Capital has been witnessing temperatures dipping with every passing day. In fact, the Nagpurians could feel chill in the air from the last week of October itself. And with the onset of November the colder nights and early mornings gave enough indications of a much cooler winter ahead.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will experience more chill during this month. In the last 10 days, the daily minimum remained below 18 degrees Celsius consistently barring just one day. There is no respite likely in the coming week and the minimum temperature will continue to hover around 17 degrees or less. Also, with the wind speed picking up from the very first day of November, the chill factor will increase and substantial nip in the air is likely in the morning hours.

The temperatures in early November saw a major drop from 16 degrees to about 11 degrees. The Weather Department has predicted a much cooler winter this year as compared to the previous one. On Monday, Nagpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season with 17.2 degrees Celsius. Talking about other cities in Vidarbha, Yavatmal recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 15.0 degrees Celsius while Washim was second in the list with 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Amravati (15.8 degrees Celsius) and Gondia (15.8 degrees Celsius) also recorded the minimum below 18 degrees. Other places like Akola (17.5 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (17.6 degrees Celsius), Wardha (17.6 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (18.0 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (18.2 degrees Celsius) and Gadchiroli (18.6 degrees Celsius) also experienced the chill on Monday.

With chilly nights and mornings, Nagpurians have started taking out their woollen wears and other protective gear to deal with the winter. For the past couple of days, citizens are experiencing the chill mainly in the night time and early morning.