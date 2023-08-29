Boyfriend sent to 20-year in jail for minor’s rape in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail and slapped fine for raping his 15-year-old girlfriend who had also given birth to a baby in 2019.

The Additional Session Court Judge OP Jaiswal, also the Special Judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted the youth, Darshan More, under Section 4 of POCSO and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. He was also convicted under Section 6 of POCSO and sentenced to 20 years in imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000. He was sentenced to jail for five years and fined Rs 500 under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet was filed by the Hingna police. The prosecution was represented by Addl Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

More had eloped with the girl. They had a physical relationship following which she became pregnant. “Conviction was done on the basis of DNA test results which came positive proving parenthood,” said Khaparde.

