Boyfriend booked for abetting girl’s suicide in Mankapur

Nagpur: Mankapur police have booked a youth on the charges of abetting a girl’s suicide on Tuesday. The accused, boyfriend of the deceased girl, mentally tortured her and was forcing her to marry him. The girl ended her life by jumping from fourth floor of Raj Palace in New Mankapur around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

The accused boyfriend has been identified as Saurabh Sharad Wasule (28), resident of Jamdarwadi. The deceased is Ankita Krishnarao Makode (24), resident of Plot No. 50, Jamdarwadi, Mehdibagh Corner.

According to police sources, Ankita, an engineer, and the accused Saurabh were in relationship for past seven years. The girl was working as Digital Marketing Executive with BizProspex Digital Marketing Company at 201, Raj Palace, New Mankapur, for past four months. On the fateful day, Saurabh came near her office during the lunch break and called her in the basement of the building. A wordy duel erupted between Ankita and Saurabh as the accused repeatedly asked her to marry him. The accused Saurabh was forcing the girl for marriage. Fed up with the mental torture, Ankita suddenly went to the fourth floor of Raj Palace and jumped from the building. She died on the spot after suffering fatal head injuries. On being informed, a team of Mankapur police rushed to the spot and sent Ankita’s body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Mankapur Woman API Shende, based on a complaint lodged by Krishnarao Raghobaji Makode (48), father of the deceased, booked the accused Saurabh Wasule under Section 306 of the IPC. The accused, working as Microwave Network Engineer at Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd,has reportedly been arrested. Further investigation is on.