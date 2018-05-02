Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj

Nagpur: An unidentified person struck at a man’s house in Lakadganj area and decamped with Rs 1 lakh in cash and other valuables worth Rs 81,000 when the owner had gone to Pune between May 31 and June 1.

A resident of Plot No. 916, Old Mangalwari, Milinda Nandkumar Itkelwar (59), along with his family had gone to Pune for some function. Taking advantage of the locked house, an unidentified miscreant gained entry into Milinda’s second floor house through a window in the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

The burglar broke open the latch of the bedroom and decamped with Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments, watch and some important papers kept in steel almirah. Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh was stolen collectively.

Lakadganj PSI Shinde, based on Milinda Itkelwar’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the unidentified burglar.