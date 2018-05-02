    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 4th, 2021

    Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj

    Robbery

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: An unidentified person struck at a man’s house in Lakadganj area and decamped with Rs 1 lakh in cash and other valuables worth Rs 81,000 when the owner had gone to Pune between May 31 and June 1.

    A resident of Plot No. 916, Old Mangalwari, Milinda Nandkumar Itkelwar (59), along with his family had gone to Pune for some function. Taking advantage of the locked house, an unidentified miscreant gained entry into Milinda’s second floor house through a window in the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

    The burglar broke open the latch of the bedroom and decamped with Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments, watch and some important papers kept in steel almirah. Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh was stolen collectively.

    Lakadganj PSI Shinde, based on Milinda Itkelwar’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the unidentified burglar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Cops nab man armed with gun, knife in Hudkeshwar
    Video: Cops nab man armed with gun, knife in Hudkeshwar
    शहर में बने 500 बेड का स्थाई अत्याधुनिक “बच्चों का अस्पताल”
    शहर में बने 500 बेड का स्थाई अत्याधुनिक “बच्चों का अस्पताल”
    Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj
    Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj
    कोविडची तिसरी लाट येवो न येवो पण गाफील राहू नका : ना. गडकरी
    कोविडची तिसरी लाट येवो न येवो पण गाफील राहू नका : ना. गडकरी
    Dr Dabli demands modern 500-bed hospital especially for children in Nagpur
    Dr Dabli demands modern 500-bed hospital especially for children in Nagpur
    Online International Conference from 15ht June 2021 to 17th June 2021 at GWCET
    Online International Conference from 15ht June 2021 to 17th June 2021 at GWCET
    Youth stoned to death in Wadi
    Youth stoned to death in Wadi
    कैंसर हॉस्पिटल,नागपुर को वेकोलि ने दिया तीन करोड़
    कैंसर हॉस्पिटल,नागपुर को वेकोलि ने दिया तीन करोड़
    Hawkers stage protest against administration at Variety Chowk
    Hawkers stage protest against administration at Variety Chowk
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports single digit death toll in Second Wave, active cases below 5k
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports single digit death toll in Second Wave, active cases below 5k
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145