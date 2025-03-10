Booster for Industrial & Tourism Development- CA Julfesh Shah

Advertisement



Rs 6,400 crore package has been proposed for industrial development & investment of one lakh crore is planned over the next 10 years in the tourism sector will boost both the sectors and will create healthy ecosystem for the industrial & tourism promotion in the state.

With new industrial policy likely to be rolled out in the coming financial year new investments will be attracted and job employment will be generated.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Also announcement that Logistics infrastructure will be developed across more than 10,000 acres of land will boost the logistics sector also which will supplement the industrial growth.

The ₹19,300 crore Tapi Irrigation Project has been announced to benefit North Maharashtra and West Vidarbha which is a welcome step for Vidarbha region.