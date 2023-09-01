Booking of Stalls for VIALEW 26th “Udyojika – An All Eves Exhibition”

Vidarbha Industries Association Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing (VIALEW) & Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Trust [In memory of Late Smt Kusumtai Wankhede] will be organizing the 26th “UDYOJIKA – AN ALL-EVES EXHIBITION” from 30th Sept to 3rd Oct 2023 at Kusumtai Wankhede Hall, Nagpur.

The initiative of VIALEW is to provide a platform to lady entrepreneurs to exhibit their hidden talents and display their products in Udyojika. VIA LEW aims an earnest attempt at bringing forth the ladies of the region to utilize their talents and entrepreneurship for not only their own benefit but also help fellow women by providing employment opportunities. The response to the Wing has been overwhelming and good opportunity for ladies too. Free stalls also given to underprivileged women entrepreneurs.

This will be a great opportunity for ladies/companies to participate and display their products.

The booking of stalls for Udyojika Expo will start on Friday, 1st September 2023 from 1.00 pm – 4.00 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

LEW members, lady entrepreneurs, trading activities, startups and interested ladies, who wish to book a stall in this expo may contact VIA 0712-2561211 or VIALEW Rashmi Kulkarni, Chairperson (9503129080) or Yogita Deshmukh, Secretary (9545900901).

Lady entrepreneurs are cordially invited to kindly book the stall at nominal rates, says a press release issued by Rashmi Kulkarni, Chairperson – VIALEW.

