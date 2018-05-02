Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Bombay High Court Quashes Detention of deaded goon Rakesh Gadekar under MPDA Act

    Division Bench comprising of SB Shukre and MJ Jamadar JJ have quashed and set aside detention of Rakesh Mohan Gadekar who is a dreaded goon in Waregoan, Kanhan, Khaparkheda, Bina Sangam and adjoining areas.

    The Collector, Nagpur City, Dist Nagpur had passed order dated 24-06-19 detaining him for a period of 1 year under sec 12 (1) of Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Dangerous persons and Video Pirates Act, 1981.

    It was the case of The Collector, Nagpur City, Nagpur that, Rakesh has been continuously engaging in commission of offences of body and property including voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace, kidnapping, abduction, possession of deadly weapons, criminal assault etc. There were as many as 10 offences registered against Rakesh. He was also externed for a period of 6 months by SDO. The Collector, Nagpur City, Nagpur has also relied upon the statement of two witnesses recorded in camera to come to conclusion that petitioner is a ‘dangerous’ person as defined in the Act and for the prevention of Rakesh from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order of detention under Section 3 of the Act came to be passed.

    It was submitted that, statement of witness “A” relates to incidence dated 3-06-18 but same has been recorded on 16-03-19 which itself suggest that, statements are farcical thus entitling the same to be discarded. Moreover statement of Witness “B” does not give material particulars and therefore same needs to be discarded.

    It was also submitted that, detaining authority e Collector, Nagpur City, Nagpur has not actually gone through the statements of secret witness and thus there is non-application of mind.
    It was also submitted that, last offence registered against the Rakesh is Crime no. 703/18 PS Khaparkheda dated 27-12-18 and the order of detention has been passed on 24-06-19 and hence there was no live link requiring detention of Rakesh and therefore impugned order needs to be quashed and set aside.

    It was also submitted that, relevant material was not placed before the detaining authority for its perusal and therefore there is non application of mind.

    Accepting the submissions of Adv Mir Nagman Ali, Division Bench comprising of SB Shukre and MJ Jamadar JJ have quashed and set aside detention of Rakesh Mohan Gadekar and directed him to be released immediately.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Rakesh Mohan Gadekar.

