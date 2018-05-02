Bombay hc grants bail to members of Tablighi jamat hailing from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

Nagpur – Justice Manish pitale has granted bail to Members of Tablighi Jamat from kazakhstan and kyrgistan.

Persons released on bail-

Batyrov Shukhratbek

Aged- 27 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Chui 125, Dzhalalabad Kyrgyzstan

2. Usmabnov Usambai

Aged- 42 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Maiekovskaia Kyrgyzstan

3. Suvankulov Maksatbek

Aged- 30 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Satabyoyoshevel 64,

Bishket Kyrgyzstan

4. Sadikov Isroil

Aged- 58 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Pionerrkala , Dzhalalabad Kyrgyzstan

5. Togaibayev Nurbolat

Aged- 29 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Alfarabi 178, Almaty Kazakhstan

6. Ashirbayev Ruslan

Aged- 29 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Turkistan Mesgit,Kaskelen

Kazakhstan

7. Omarov Epkahat

Aged- 34 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Kippichanaya,Karaganda, Kazakhstan

8. Yeralibnov Zhanbota

Aged- 34 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Satibldina 29,Karaganda, Kazakhstan

9. Mukhamvbethsnov Aidar

Aged- 37 Yrs, Accu- Business

R/o Street Stepnoi 4,Karaganda, Kazakhstan

Case of prosecution-

That, the applicants were arrested for the offence punishable under section sec 14 [b] of foreigners [Amendment] Act 2004 and 188, 269, 270 of Indian penal Code and u/s 3, 4 The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 registered vide Crime No. 120/2020 dated 5-04- 2020 registered with Ps Gadchiroli.

That, the case of prosecution is that, applicants who are foreign nationals have come to India on tourist Visas and they have violated the conditions of tourist visa. On 11-03-2020, applicants came to Gadchiroli and they have been residing at a Mosque and they have come in contact of several persons visiting the mosques

and thus they have the lives of persons visiting the mosques in danger due to possibility of transmission of Covid-19 virus.

Further it is alleged that, applicants have participated in Religious activities of preaching islam which amounts to violation of condition of visa. It was submitted that, the applicants No.1 to 9 are foreign nationals and are from kazakistan/kyrgystan that was originally a part of soviet Russia [USSR]. The police had also verified the passport of all the applicants carefully and had found the same valid and in order.

The applicants had arrived at Gadchiroli on or about 11/03/2020 from Delhi and had immediately intimated their arrival and the entire schedule of their stay at Gadchiroli and ultimate departure from Gadchiroli to the office of the SP Gadchiroli in writing via C form and the same is available on this website of the department.

After declaration of lock down from 24 March by the Central Govt after one day curfew on 21.03.2020 was not anticipated by the applicants. That the entry and stay of the applicants in Gadchiroli is valid as per rules as it is not a case that there is no tourist place at Gadchiroli. That, as per guideline 15 of General Policy guidelines relating to Indian Visa, what is prohibited is engaging in Tabligh work and engaging in normal religious activities is permitted. That, applicants have never participated in Tabligh work and thus there is no violation of visa conditions.

That after their arrest, the applicants were again examined before their production in the court and they have been found to be asymptotic and not infected with the said virus. That, therefore is clear that the applicants had absolutely no intention nor had they even an iota of idea that they would be responsible for spreading the said corona virus as they themselves were not suffering from such disease. In view of these particular it is clear that the applicants have not committed any offences as given in section 188,269 and 270 of IPC.

Applicants submitted that, they will reside at Darool Uloom Shahi, Chandrapur. Justice Manish pitale while releasing them of bail directed them to stay at Darool Uloom shahi and report to PS chandrapur City on every Monday. Passports are directed to be kept with investigation agency.

Adv Firdos Mirza and Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Applicants. Adv amit madiwale represented the state.