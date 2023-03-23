Bollywood-themed engagement party unites Shreyas and Sanika in Love!

Nagpur: Love knows no bounds, and it was evident when Shreyas and Sanika exchanged rings in a grand engagement party. The event was hosted at the Empress Palace on Wardha Road, Nagpur, on March 18, 2023, and was nothing less than a Bollywood extravaganza.

Shreyas, the son of renowned Nagpur-based businessman Prashant Ugemuge, exchanged rings with Sanika, the daughter of Arun Pawde, in the presence of around 500 guests from across the country. The happy couple was showered with blessings and wishes for a blissful married life together.

The event was a grand affair, and the Empress Palace Wardha Road was the perfect venue for it. The Bollywood-themed engagement party was a treat to the eyes, and guests were left awestruck with the elaborate decorations and grandeur.

The guests were dressed in their finest attire and enjoyed the evening to the fullest. The music and dance performances kept everyone entertained, and the food was a gastronomic delight. The event was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, with the couple opting for a traditional ceremony in a modern setting.

Shreyas and Sanika’s engagement was a reflection of their love and commitment to each other. The couple looked radiant in their traditional attire, and their happiness was palpable. It was a memorable evening for everyone present, and the couple’s love story left a lasting impression on all.

We wish Shreyas and Sanika a lifetime of happiness and togetherness, and we hope that their love continues to grow stronger with each passing day.

Pic By- Rajesh Bansod

