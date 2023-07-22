Bogus bank official dupes man of Rs 9.66 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another cyber fraud, a trickster duped a middle-aged man from Hudkeshwar area of over Rs 9.66 lakh by masquerading as a bank officer.

The victim, Satish Madhukar Dixit (56), a resident of Plot No 112, New Subhedar Layout, Rukhmini Nagar, has an account in Bandhan Bank. Around 1 pm on July 19, he received a call from cell number 9223011000 on his mobile phone. Identifying himself as Amitkumar from Bandhan Bank, the caller told him that online tricksters were defrauding the account holders. He also told him that the bank was trying to prevent the fraudsters from siphoning off money from their accounts and sought his debit card details. He then received similar calls from cell numbers 295998218 and 7061569713.

Presuming the caller(s) to be bank officers, Dixit shared his 12 digit debit card number and other personal details with the caller. Soon, the fraudsters transferred Rs 9.66 lakh from his account to another account.

Following Dixit’s complaint, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started investigation.

