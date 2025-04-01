Bloody Clash Between Two Groups at Kapil Nagar Gurudwara in Nagpur; Swords and Iron Rods Used

Advertisement



Nagpur: A violent clash erupted between two groups at Baba Deep Singh Nagar Gurudwara in Nagpur’s Kapil Nagar area on Monday at around 10 AM. The altercation involved swords, iron rods, and sticks, leaving 5-6 people seriously injured.

Power Struggle Behind the Violence

According to sources, the fight broke out when a group of 6-7 men, led by Gurvinder Singh, allegedly started hurling abuses at Sukharaj Singh. Sukharaj had been vocal against alleged corruption within the Gurudwara committee for the past few years, which led to tensions escalating.

Gurvinder Singh, also known as Gullu Dhillon, has reportedly controlled the Baba Deep Singh Nagar Gurudwara Committee for the past 12-13 years. Sukharaj Singh claims that Gurvinder and his associates have been using threats and intimidation to maintain their dominance over the committee. This, he alleges, has resulted in many devotees avoiding the Gurudwara. When Sukharaj raised his voice against the alleged corruption, the dispute took a violent turn, culminating in the brutal fight.

Police Begin Investigation

Sukharaj Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, has filed a complaint at Kapil Nagar Police Station and also informed Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal about the entire incident. Authorities have launched an investigation, and several individuals have been taken into custody.

Sources suggest that if the issue is not addressed, the ongoing dispute could escalate into a major gang war in the future. In light of this, the police are conducting further inquiries. The next steps in the investigation are now awaited.

