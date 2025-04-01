Ajni Railway Overbridge tops list of most congested traffic spots in Nagpur: RTI

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Ajni Railway Overbridge has emerged as the most congested traffic spot in Nagpur, followed by Samvidhan Chowk – Sitabuldi, Jadhav Chowk, Cotton Market Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Cotton Market, MIDC T-Point, Wadi T-Point, Lokmanya Metro Station, MIDC, Juna Motor Stand Chowk, Lakadganj, Chan Chakki Chowk, Kharbi Chowk, Mangalmurti Chowk, and several other locations.

This information was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Nagpur City, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar.

Key queries raised in the RTI:

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kolarkar’s RTI sought detailed information on city traffic management from January 1, 2022, to February 28, 2025. His queries included:

The number of heavy and overloaded vehicles penalized for traffic violations and the revenue collected from such actions. The number of instances where large vehicles broke down, causing traffic congestion. The most congested traffic spots in Nagpur. The number of breakdown vehicles removed from roads or handed over to police stations. The number of vehicles towed due to illegal parking and the revenue generated from these actions. The total number of road accidents and fatalities recorded during the given period.

Traffic violations and revenue collection

According to the response from the Traffic Department, a total of 77,019 cases were registered for overloaded or heavy vehicles violating traffic rules during this period, resulting in a total revenue collection of ₹2,01,04,710. The year-wise breakdown is as follows:

For illegal parking violations, 98,974 vehicles were towed, generating ₹3,50,45,500 in revenue.

Accidents and Fatalities: A total of 1,711 road accidents were recorded during the given period, resulting in 859 deaths.

Rising traffic congestion and need for solutions

The data highlights a growing concern over traffic congestion, illegal parking, and accidents in Nagpur. The Ajni Railway Overbridge, along with major intersections like Samvidhan Chowk and Sitabuldi, has been identified as a major traffic bottleneck. Activists and experts suggest that stricter enforcement of traffic laws, better public transport solutions, and infrastructure improvements are needed to ease congestion in these high-traffic areas.

With an increasing number of vehicles on the roads and the ongoing metro construction, Nagpur’s traffic situation demands urgent attention from city authorities to implement effective measures and improve road safety.

Advertisement