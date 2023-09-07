Blood samples taken from Sahu’s house, car match with Sana’s DNA

Nagpur: In a significant development in the Sana Khan murder case, the Nagpur City Police have got a breakthrough, bringing them one step closer to solving the high-profile crime. A recent report in a local English daily detailed the progress made by law enforcement authorities in the case.

A team of police officers and personnel, led by two Deputy Commissioners of Police, collaborated with a forensic investigation team in their pursuit of crucial evidence. Their efforts led them to Jabalpur, where they conducted a meticulous examination of various crime scene locations.

Samples of blood stains discovered in Sana Khan’s house, the vehicle used by the accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu, and the weapon purportedly used in the crime were collected for forensic analysis. The report confirmed that these blood samples were a genetic match to that of the victim, Sana Khan, when subjected to DNA testing.

Amit alias Pappu Sahu stands accused of committing the heinous act, allegedly taking Sana Khan’s life in Jabalpur on August 2. The investigation had uncovered incriminating blood stains at multiple locations connected to the case. These included blood stains on the sofa at Sahu’s rented flat in Jabalpur and within the vehicle he had reportedly used to transport the victim’s body.

Crucially, the police sources have emphasized that the combined verification of these blood stains provided concrete evidence linking the accused, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, to the crime scene. This discovery marks a significant turning point in the investigation and strengthens the case against the suspect.

As the investigation continues to unfold, the Nagpur City Police are expected to build a more robust case against the accused, with the newfound evidence playing a pivotal role in bringing justice to the victim, Sana Khan, and her grieving family.

