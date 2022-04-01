Blood donation camp held at Anjuman College in Nagpur

Nagpur: Keeping to the tradition in Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology under the banner of National Service Scheme Unit, a blood donation camp was organized on March at College Campus, in association with Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College & Hospital (IGMC-Mayo)), Nagpur and GSK Blood Centre, Nagpur.

The Camp was inaugurated at the hands of Dr. S M Ali, Principal, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology in the presence of ACET-NSS Program Officer Dr. Zakir S Khan, Convener, Blood Donation Camp, Dr. Ahmed Sajjad Khan, Dean, Administration-ACET , Amir Siddiqui, Administrative Officer-ACET, Medical Directors of GSK Blood Centre Dr. Shweta Khandelwal & Dr. Ashish Khandelwal and IGGMCH Dr. Chetan Meshram, Social Service Superintendent & Dr. Snehal Aghadte, Blood Transfusion Officer and Sister Mrs. Vandana Bhagat. Dr. S M Ali appreciated and motivated the students & staff for their noble gesture.

The staff and students of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, participated in the noble cause. Around 120 units of blood were donated.

Dr. Zakir S Khan, ACET-NSS Program Officer along with the all NSS volunteers and organizing committee worked under the supervision of Dr. S M Ali for the success of the blood donation camp.