Blast at SBL unit: Bawankule promises stern action, full support to victims’ families

Nagpur: Terming the devastating explosion at the SBL Industrial Explosives unit near Nagpur as “extremely unfortunate,” Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday assured comprehensive assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the tragedy.

The powerful blast claimed the lives of several workers, both men and women, who were on duty at the time, earning their livelihood. Bawankule noted that the number of women casualties was higher as a significant proportion of the workforce at the affected unit comprised female employees.

“Lives lost cannot be brought back, but the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and will extend maximum possible support,” he said.

Probe ordered, safety compliance under scanner

The Minister made it clear that a detailed investigation has been launched to examine whether the company possessed all mandatory permissions and adhered to prescribed safety protocols.

“If any lapses are found, no one responsible will be spared,” he warned, signalling strict action against those found guilty.

Immediately after the explosion, Bawankule instructed the district administration to launch swift rescue and relief operations and ensure urgent medical treatment for the injured. District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Superintendent of Police Dr. Harssh Poddar, NDRF teams, and medical personnel rushed to the site to coordinate emergency efforts.

The injured were promptly shifted to Orange City Hospital and other medical facilities across Nagpur for treatment.

Ministers review ground situation

Later, Bawankule personally visited the blast site to assess the damage and review the ongoing relief measures. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal and several public representatives.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to accountability, Bawankule directed officials to conduct regular inspections of hazardous industrial units in the region to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over industrial safety standards and regulatory oversight in high-risk manufacturing units.

