Black marketing of rice, wheat busted in Yashodhara Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Yashodhara Nagar Police uncovered a major case of black marketing of essential commodities in Sangharsh Nagar in Nagpur on Sunday, June 22 night. Based on reliable information, police officials, along with Food Distribution Officer Shilpa Darekar, raided a tin shed where a large stockpile of food grains was being stored illegally.

The location, owned by one Samshuddin Ansari, was found to contain 546 sacks of rice and 6 sacks of wheat, collectively valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh. Upon being asked to present the required licences and purchase documents for the grains, the accused failed to produce any paperwork. During initial questioning, he admitted to purchasing the grains from residents of the locality, without proper authorization.

The seized grains were taken into custody, and legal proceedings for disposal of the stock have begun. A case has been registered at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The investigation is being led by PSI Ravikumar Sawatkar.