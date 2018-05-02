Black Fungus claims 17 lives in Nagpur in 48 hours, 51 new cases reported

Nagpur: At least 17 people have lost their lives in Nagpur due to Black Fungs or Mucormycosis in the last 48 hours while 51 new cases have been reported. Overall, 108 patients have succumbed to the infection in the six districts of the Vidarbha region of which 102 alone died in Nagpur.

Nagpur district has recorded the highest number of patients with Black Fungus in the region. While the Nagpur division has reported a total of 1,325 cases so far, the district alone accounted for 1,122 cases. Nagpur is reporting 20-25 cases on daily basis.

More than 900 patients have undergone surgery for infection of which 839 are from Nagpur. So far, 566 Mucormycosis patients have recovered in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to reel under shortage of Amphotericin B injection, an anti-fungal medication needed for treatment of the disease.

Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane on Tuesday admitted that not only the rapid rise in Mucormycosis cases is a matter of worry but also short supply of Amphotericin B vials in the state.

“Against state’s demand of 20,000 vials, the Centre has made an allocation of 5,900 vials of Amphotericin B which is inadequate,” Dr Shingane said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the citizens said ‘’Now we have a new devil to deal with the Black Fungus. Our doctors have told us that one of the main reasons for this could be steroid use. The Task Force is closely keeping a track of this.’’