Black Belt awarded to Karate student Mehvish Ali

Nagpur: The Main Branch of Mitsuya-Kai Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India organized “BELT GRADATION” at Mitsuya-Kai Main Branch-Karate Hall, Divisional Sports Complex Indoor Stadium, Mankapur ,Nagpur, recently from 7 am to 10 am. Belt Gradation was conducted by Hanshi Dr. Zakir S. Khan

Karate is divided into two main grades or ranks which are called “Dan” for Black Belt and “Kyu” grades for all Colour Belts. From the colors of the Karate belt one can easily judge the rank and the level of expertise about any person doing Karate. The successful completion of each Belt and students must demonstrate knowledge of certain skills required.

The following are the student fighters who were awarded honour of various Belts.

The BELT GRADATION was completed by Black Belts Sensei Sarvesh Gaidhane, Sensei Tarul Barve, Sensei Sufiyan Mugal, Sensei Tina Barve, Sensei Mrunal Wankhede, and Sensei Shraddha Allewar.

All Belt Awarded Players are as under:

YELLOW BELT (8th Kyu)

Sanidhya Bisane , Bhumi Uikey & Kuldeep Patil

ORANGE BELT (7th Kyu)

Saransh Choubey, Harshali Pankaj Jamgade, Wania Quazi, Litika Thakur, Rupali Yogesh Patil,

Bhavika Kauduji Maraskolhe, Jiyanshi Bhande, Pulkit Gupta,

BLUE BELT(6th Kyu)

Krishna Singh, Sauleha Baig, Divyansh Kishore Kambe, Aaradhya Kishore Kambe.

PURPLE BELT(5th Kyu)

1.Yuvraj Mishra, 2.Afzal Baig, 3.Aditya Bhimrao Sontakke, 4. Zeekra Khan, 5. Ayaan Kothari,6. Rahemeen Ahmed, 7. Rishika Niranjane, 8. Samruddhi Naradwar.

BLACK BELT

Sayyad Mehvish Ali

The Belts were honoured by Hanshi Dr.Zakir S. Khan, Organization Commission Member of Karate India Organisation (KIO). He said All Belts besides the white belt can have dashes to indicate further progress. Belt grading is an effective indicator of student progress.

