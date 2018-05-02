BJYM stages demos against State Govt over attack on freedom of expression

Nagpur: The Bharatiya JanataYuva Morcha (BJYM) activists staged demonstrations against State Government over the attack on freedom of expression. Shivani Dani Wakhare, State General Secretary of BJYM; and Parendra Patle, City President, led the demonstrations at Akashwani Square. They raised slogans against the Government.

The BJYM leaders said that they did not support Samit Thakkar, who made objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others. Courts will decide whether he is guilty or not. But the State Government is treating him like a terrorist and it was wrong.

In a press release issued here, BJYM stated that previously when such insulting and objectionable comments were made by others against several other prominent people, it was treated as freedom of expression. “Now, it appears, different yardsticks are being applied. State Government should not abuse power,” it added.

Others who participated in the demonstrations include Kalyan Deshpande, State Secretary of BJYM; Rahul Khangar, Kamalesh Pande, Yogi Pachpor, Dipanshu Lingayat, Alok Pande, Sachin Karare, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Nehal Khanorkar, Harshal Tijare, Babloo Baksariya, Pushkar Porshettiwar, Amar Dharmare, Piyush Boinwar, Rakesh Bhoyar, Ritesh Rahate, Ashish Pande, Yash Satpute, Prasad Mujumdar, Aarti Pande, Rakesh Patle, Ankur There, Manmit Pillare, Sanket Kukde, Kritesh Dubey, Manish Gangwani and others.