BJYM demands action against city’s Columbia Hospital for corrupt practices

Nagpur: A delegation of city unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday met Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and submitted a memorandum citing corrupt practices being indulged in by Dhantoli-based Columbia Hospital in city.

BJYM informed the Municipal Commissioner about a recent dubious instant. The BJYM War Room received a phone call from a person who informed that his mother was admitted to the Columbia Hospital. The caller identified himself as Kapil Jumde whose mother Anjira Jumde was admitted in the hospital and was slated to be discharged on October 9. Kapil had paid Rs 60,000 as advance during his mother’s admission and he was told by the hospital to pay remaining Rs 1.80 lakh.

The hospital had charged Rs 25,000 per day for ICU for total six days. When Kapil asked the accountant for the exorbitant bill, the hospital told him to first pay Rs 78,000 instead of Rs 1.20 lakh. However, when the BJYM activist Rohit Himte contacted the hospital, Kapil was asked to pay only Rs 40,000. Smelling something fishy, a team of BJYM went to the Hospital and took the doctors to the task over the hefty bill. Taken aback by the development, the hospital issued a bill of only Rs 40,000 and even returned Rs 20,000 out of Rs 60,000 paid by Kapil Jumde as advance during his mother’s admission.

The BJYM delegation demanded the Municipal Commissioner to investigate the matter and initiate stern action against Columbia Hospital. The NMC should also make public names and phone numbers of its Accounts Inspectors so that the common people can contact them and enquire about correcrt amount of bills issued by hospitals. The Municipal Commissioner assured the delegation of proper investigation and stern action.

The BJYM delegation was led by Pradesh General Secretary Shivani Dani-Wakhre and Executive Member Rahul Khangar.





