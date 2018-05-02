Bizarre goof-up: SBI branch notifies ‘Link’ failure in a weird way!!

Nagpur: Bizarre! Weird! Freak! No, this is not a spelling bee but a strange way of a nationalised bank to inform customers about non-funtioning of banking work. One of the branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Nagpur put up a board for information of the visitors. However, the board has turned out to be a joke. In the board, instead of ‘Link Failure,’ the bank wrote ‘Lig’ or ‘League’ failure and thus notified the customers about non-functioning of banking work at this particular SBI branch.

The visiting customers at their wit's end and baffled as well as what exactly the bank wants to convey. The silly goof-up was not expected, at least, from a bank that too the State Bank of India.






