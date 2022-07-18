BJP’s Sunny Deol among 9 MPs who skipped voting

Advertisement

Voting for the presidential poll ended on Monday with the 98.90 per cent of the electors permitted to vote in the parliament house exercising their franchise, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

Briefing reporters after the voting, Mody said out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.

Earlier, the officer had said that six MPs did not cast their vote, but the figure was revised to eight after recompilation of the data.

According to sources, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunny Deol was among the nine MPs who didn’t cast their vote.

