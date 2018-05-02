Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Nov 22nd, 2019

BJP”s Sandip Joshi wins Mayor’s post by 78 votes

Nagpur: Beating Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates with significant margin of 78 votes, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and four time corporator Sandip Joshi emerged as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) new mayor with 104 votes.

Congress candidate Harshala Sable secured 26 votes while BSP candidate Mohammad Ibrahim Tohfiq managed to rope in 10 votes.

Joshi later sought blessings of Lord Ganesha, for city’s over all development and prosperity.

