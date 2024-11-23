BJP’s Ashish Deshmukh Secures Resounding Victory in Savner Constituency, Defeats Congress’ Anuja Kedar

Advertisement





Savner: BJP candidate Ashish Deshmukh has emerged victorious in the Savner Assembly constituency with a significant majority, defeating Congress candidate Anuja Kedar. The win has sparked celebrations among BJP workers, who are rejoicing in anticipation of the party’s success across the state.

The Maharashtra elections have showcased the overwhelming momentum of the BJP-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance), which has taken a commanding lead in over 200 constituencies. Key factors behind this success include popular schemes like the “Ladki Bahini Yojana,” a focus on developmental issues, and impactful slogans such as “Batenge Toh Katenge,” which resonated strongly with voters.

Despite setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections earlier, the BJP and its allies seem to have made a strong comeback in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, solidifying their position with impressive wins like Deshmukh’s in Savner.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above