Assembly poll results: Key trends and surprises as counting progresses in Nagpur

In six Nagpur city seats, BJP’s Fadnavis, Khopde, Mate poised to win while Congress’ Vikas Thakre, Nitin Raut, Bunty Shelke head towards victory

Nagpur: The counting of votes for six constituencies in Nagpur city and six in the district is currently underway, revealing intriguing trends and potential upsets.

Nagpur City: BJP and Congress in close contest

• Nagpur South-West: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is leading with a significant margin and is poised for a resounding victory.

• Nagpur East: BJP’s Krishna Khopde is ahead with a comfortable lead, likely securing his seat.

• Nagpur South: Mohan Mate of BJP is also leading and looks set to claim another win for the party.

However, Congress is also showing strength in the city:

• Nagpur West: Vikas Thakre is ahead and may retain the seat for Congress.

• Nagpur North: Congress heavyweight Nitin Raut remains in contention, showcasing a tight race.

• Nagpur Central: Bunty Shelke is leading for Congress and could emerge victorious.

Nagpur District: Major upsets on the horizon

The six constituencies in the district are witnessing dramatic shifts:

• Katol: BJP’s Charanjit Thakur is leading with a substantial margin against Salil Deshmukh of NCP (Sharad Pawar), dealing a blow to the Deshmukh family’s stronghold.

• Saoner: BJP’s Ashish Deshmukh is ahead, potentially unseating Congress leader Sunil Kedar’s wife, Anuja Kedar, in what could be a stunning turnaround.

• Ramtek: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate is leading, leaving Congress rebel and Independent candidate Rajendra Mulak in second place. The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vishal Barbate is far behind in the race.

• Hingna: BJP’s Sameer Meghe is set to win comfortably with a huge margin, as anticipated.

• Umred: Congress has the upper hand, with its candidate leading over BJP’s Sudhir Parwe, ensuring a likely victory.

• Kamptee: An intense battle is unfolding, with BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule regaining the lead after initially trailing Congress candidate Suresh Bhoyar.

Analysis

Nagpur is witnessing a fierce battle between BJP and Congress, with BJP maintaining strongholds in urban areas and challenging traditional Congress bastions in the district. Upsets in Katol and Saoner could signify a shifting political landscape, while familiar faces like Fadnavis and Sameer Meghe continue to dominate.

The final results are eagerly awaited, but these trends already highlight a dynamic and closely fought election.