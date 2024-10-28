BJP’s 3rd list out: Names for Nagpur Central, West and North seats declared

Pravin Datke fielded from Nagpur Central, Sudhakar Kohale from Nagpur West, and Dr Milind Mane from Nagpur North

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the third list of 25 candidates on Monday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. The list contains names for North, West and Central Nagpur seats.

The party has fielded Pravin Datke from Nagpur Central while Sudhakar Kohale will fight from Nagpur West. The party has renominated Dr Milind Mane for Nagpur North seat.

Dr Ashish Deshmukh is BJP candidate from Saoner constituency while Charansingh Thakur will be contesting from Katol.

Today’s Rate Mon 28 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,500 /- Gold 22 KT 73,000 /- Silver / Kg 96800 /- Platinum 44000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Among the notable names in the list, Harish Marotirao Pimple has been fielded from Murtijapur (SC), while Sai Prakash Dahake will contest from Karanja. Rajesh Shriram Wankhade is the BJP candidate from Teosa, and Sumit Kishor Wankhede has been nominated from Arvi. The party has chosen

Advertisement

For the Latur City constituency, Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar has been nominated, reflecting the BJP’s strategy to bring in new faces along with some re-nominations.

The third list also features candidates such as Sanjay Upadhyay for Borivali, Sneha Premnath Dube for Vasai, and Raju Narayan Todsam for Arni (ST). Other candidates include Parag Kishorchandra Shah for Ghatkopar East and Vinod Suresh Medha for Dahanu (ST).

This announcement comes after the BJP’s second list released on October 26, which included 22 candidates. The second list had re-nominated prominent figures like Devayanai Pharande from Nashik Central and Prakash Bharsakle from Akot. It also featured several new candidates, replacing sitting legislators like Deorao Holi from Gadchiroli (ST) with Milind Narode.

With the release of the third list, the BJP has announced candidates for 146 seats so far in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, as it aims to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.