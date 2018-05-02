Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019
National News

BJP to Offer 124 Seats to Ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Following a crucial pre-poll meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appearance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday decided that it will allot 124 seats to its ally Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. At the same time, BJP is to field candidates from 164 seats, reports suggest.

The two coalition partners that have been in a fit regarding the allotment of seats as Shiv Sena was hell-bent on an equal division, came to a conclusion after the Central Election Committee meeting yesterday. However, the official announcement for the same is likely to be held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has decided upon its candidates for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, the list of which is expected to be released later in the day.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thakeray declared that he will contest from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai and is expected to file his nomination on October 3. With this announcement, Aditya will become the first member from the Thackrey family to fight any election in the political history of the party.

Moreover, reports suggest that if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes to power again in Maharashtra, Aditya may also be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

The Election Commission has recently announced dates for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly polls. According to its notification, both Maharashtra and Haryana by-polls will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

